Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Johnston, Joyce Newman private service Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
McDonald, Gene 1 p.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Park, Joyce K. graveside service, 10 a.m. Saturday, at Bowery Cemetery, Memphis
ELKHART COUNTY
Staup, Sharen A. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, Elkhart
FLOYD COUNTY
Been, Teala Joann 10 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Home, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Jackson, Virgil 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Lilly, Eugene R. private services with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements
Miller, James Wesley 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Thompson, Terry Joe "Scrap" 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
