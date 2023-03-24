Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Bruner, Ronald “Bud” — 1 p.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Craig, James Joseph — 3 p.m. Monday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Wayne, Elizabeth A. — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Kruer, Janice Kathryn — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Seese, E. Reuben — 1:30 p.m., Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Alt, Carolyn S. — Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Christ Church United Methodist, Brownsboro Road,, Louisville
Martin, Brenda Faye — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Cub Run Baptist Church, Cub Run, KY
