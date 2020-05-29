Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hollon, Mark Wayne cremation chosen with a Celebration of Life service 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Newby, Karen Dugan 12 noon today, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Smith, Keith Michael memorial service, 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Kraft Sr., Manfred T. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
