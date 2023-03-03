Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Eckert, John Daniel — Noon Saturday, March 11, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Lozier, Mitchell Raymond — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany
FLOYD COUNTY
Bolen, Theodore “Ted” — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Wesley Chapel Church, Floyds Knobs
Bourne, Linda K. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
Lehman, Charles Leonard Sr. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany
Utrecht, William Henry — The family entrusted Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, with his care, no service will be held
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.