Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Sanders, Charles A. 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Whitworth, Terry Lee 10 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

Wright, Henry L. cremation was chosen with Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown, entrusted with arrangements, Life celebration to be held at a later date

FLOYD COUNTY

Egge, Brenda K. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Haworth, Donald Lee "Boge" private service Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Lind, Karen K. 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Oberhausen, Janice F. 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Smith, Kenneth 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Thomas, David Adney service was held Jan. 6

