Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Sanders, Charles A. 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Whitworth, Terry Lee 10 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
Wright, Henry L. cremation was chosen with Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown, entrusted with arrangements, Life celebration to be held at a later date
FLOYD COUNTY
Egge, Brenda K. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Haworth, Donald Lee "Boge" private service Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Lind, Karen K. 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Oberhausen, Janice F. 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Smith, Kenneth 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Thomas, David Adney service was held Jan. 6
