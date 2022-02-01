Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
THERE ARE NO NEW OBITUARIES TODAY
CLARK COUNTY
Morgan, Monteena — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Beck, Donald M. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Swartz, Judy Marie — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Vetter, Larry Richard — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
VIGO COUNTY
Smith II, John Taylor — 1 p.m. Friday, at Roselawn Funeral Home, Terre Haute
OUT OF STATE
Flemming, Ruth — Noon Saturday at Heritage Nazarene Church, Circleville, OH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.