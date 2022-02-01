Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

THERE ARE NO NEW OBITUARIES TODAY

CLARK COUNTY

Morgan, Monteena — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Beck, Donald M. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Swartz, Judy Marie — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Vetter, Larry Richard — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

VIGO COUNTY

Smith II, John Taylor — 1 p.m. Friday, at Roselawn Funeral Home, Terre Haute

OUT OF STATE

Flemming, Ruth — Noon Saturday at Heritage Nazarene Church, Circleville, OH

