Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Farley, Joyce Ann 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Pfannmoeller, Carolyn Sue 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Vincent, Justin Dwight 1 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Atkins, Herbert C. 2 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Calfee, Don 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Drake, Marguerite E. 12 noon Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Eschman, Terry Lee 10 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Hadley, Ruth Stone 12 noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Johnston, Robert M. graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Kamer, Charles Richard "Butch" 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Morris, Patricia Ann 11 a.m. Saturday at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Sheets, Christopher L. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Moore, Dr. Larry Joe 1:30 p.m. Friday, at Morgan & Nay Funeral Center, Hanover

