CLARK COUNTY

Druin, Terry Leon — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ, Sellersburg

Long, Jackie "Jack" Lee — 4 p.m. Monday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Moyes, Rosemary Powers — 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Myers, Brian Nelson — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Paul, Cecilia Faith — 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Wills, Leslie Suzanne — Memorial gathering 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, Jeffersonville

Wolford, Hannah L. — Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, no service

FLOYD COUNTY

Baylor, Jerry Edwin — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church (Navilleton), Floyds Knobs

Beets, Edna E. — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Bobo, David "Steve" — i p.m. Sunday, Market Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany

Bulleit, Daniel Allen — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Jensen, Melvin Ray— Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Wilson, Sheila A. (Lawhorn) — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Wiseman, Frances C. — 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

OUT OF STATE

Lausterer Sr., Robert Lee — 2 p.m. Friday, at Warlick Funeral Home, Lincolnton, NC

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for Gary L. Dodge of 1943 Center St., Apt. 2, New Albany, IN. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 812-948-5478 and press one.

