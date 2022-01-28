CLARK COUNTY
Andres, Joseph A. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Starlight
Main, William Earl "Bill" — Private memorial service with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Walker, Tim —11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Wells, Ralph E. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Beck, Donald M. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Boutell, Inez H. — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Krekel, Joanne Marie — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Owen, Marjorie “Gayle” (Keach) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Floyds Knobs
Smith, Marjory — noon Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Swartz, Judy Marie — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
VanDeMark, John Richard — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
Vetter, Larry Richard — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Walker, Ella Reese —11:30 a.m. Saturday in the West Auditorium of Northside Christian Church, New Albany
OUT OF TOWN
Patterson, Sandra Jo — Died peacefully Jan. 21 at her residence in Durham, NC
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Gary W. Horn and Alexis Mathes. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.