Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Allen Sr., Michael F. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Hibbard, Ada P. 1 p.m. today, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Reinbold, Charles Joseph 12 noon Monday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Ruddell, Mary "Lynn" 2 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Inzer, Kathryn Ann 11 a.m. Saturday, at Tunnel Hill Christian Church, Georgetown
Kochert, Margaret A. 1 p.m. today, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Shope, Sharon A. (Durbin) Ballew 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Smith, Mildred Louise 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
VANDERBURGH COUNTY
Trnka Sr., Rev. Dr. John Edward 6 p.m. Saturday, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel, Evansville
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Ronney Taber who died June 14, 2020. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.