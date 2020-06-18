Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Allen Sr., Michael F. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Hibbard, Ada P. 1 p.m. today, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Reinbold, Charles Joseph 12 noon Monday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Ruddell, Mary "Lynn" 2 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Inzer, Kathryn Ann 11 a.m. Saturday, at Tunnel Hill Christian Church, Georgetown

Kochert, Margaret A. 1 p.m. today, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Shope, Sharon A. (Durbin) Ballew 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Smith, Mildred Louise 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

VANDERBURGH COUNTY

Trnka Sr., Rev. Dr. John Edward 6 p.m. Saturday, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel, Evansville

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Ronney Taber who died June 14, 2020. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

Tags

Recommended for you