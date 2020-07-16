Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Burke, William "Bill" Reynolds 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Raymer, James Robert 11 a.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Pitzer, Joan C. (Hardy) 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Vest, Elvira Simoncini Celebration of Life, 6 to 8 p.m. today, at Loyal Order of Moose, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Keithley, Diana Sue, Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, has been entrusted with arrangements, (no service)
Richardson, Dorothy Lynn 12:30 p.m. today, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Rogers Sr., Robert "Bobby" L. 1 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Schoen, Wilbur A. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
