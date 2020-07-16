Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Burke, William "Bill" Reynolds 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Raymer, James Robert 11 a.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Pitzer, Joan C. (Hardy) 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Vest, Elvira Simoncini Celebration of Life, 6 to 8 p.m. today, at Loyal Order of Moose, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Keithley, Diana Sue, Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, has been entrusted with arrangements, (no service)

Richardson, Dorothy Lynn 12:30 p.m. today, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Rogers Sr., Robert "Bobby" L. 1 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Schoen, Wilbur A. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

