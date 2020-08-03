Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Aubrey, Gale 11 a.m. Thursday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Kimmel Sr., William 11 a.m. Thursday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery Mausoleum, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Castile, Ethel Louise 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Sprigler Jr., George Eddie 11:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Church, Floyds Knobs
Voyles Sr., John Nelson 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Windell, Lester Ann 11 a.m. Thursday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey
