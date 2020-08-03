Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Aubrey, Gale 11 a.m. Thursday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Kimmel Sr., William 11 a.m. Thursday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery Mausoleum, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Castile, Ethel Louise 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Sprigler Jr., George Eddie 11:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Church, Floyds Knobs

Voyles Sr., John Nelson 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Windell, Lester Ann 11 a.m. Thursday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey

