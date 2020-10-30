Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Brown, William Dale 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg

Haseker, Gary Ray private service with Scott Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Hines, Lucy J. 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Payton, Carolyn Noel 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Shively, Ellen Long 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov, 7, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Milam, Katherine Alberta 6 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Monroe, Carl Ray 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Sparks Sr., David P. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Trueblood, Wayne 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. John Presbyterian Church, New Albany

