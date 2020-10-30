Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Brown, William Dale 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg
Haseker, Gary Ray private service with Scott Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
Hines, Lucy J. 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Payton, Carolyn Noel 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Shively, Ellen Long 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov, 7, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Milam, Katherine Alberta 6 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Monroe, Carl Ray 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Sparks Sr., David P. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Trueblood, Wayne 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. John Presbyterian Church, New Albany
