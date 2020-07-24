Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Baird, Barbara Jean 2 p.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
Mittel, Maxine Peterson 10 a.m. Monday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Block, Wilbert "Will" Julius 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
Brown, Charles Ray "Charles" 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Robertson, William John 11 a.m. Monday, at St. James Catholic Church, Louisville
