Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Carroll, Raymond J. noon Friday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Geary, Deborah Rae 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Shreve, Martha Lee virtual memorial service to be held at a later date
FLOYD COUNTY
Combs, Pamela Dawn 4 p..m. Saturday, at Grace Fellowship Church, Georgetown
Cullen, Kenneth Richard 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
Faith, Lewis E. 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
MARION COUNTY
Jordan, Sharon Anita noon Saturday, at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis
OUT OF STATE
Eiler, Mary graveside service was held May 10 at Westhampton Memorial Park in Richmod, VA
