Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Carroll, Raymond J. noon Friday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Geary, Deborah Rae 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Shreve, Martha Lee virtual memorial service to be held at a later date

FLOYD COUNTY

Combs, Pamela Dawn 4 p..m. Saturday, at Grace Fellowship Church, Georgetown

Cullen, Kenneth Richard 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

Faith, Lewis E. 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

MARION COUNTY

Jordan, Sharon Anita noon Saturday, at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis

OUT OF STATE

Eiler, Mary graveside service was held May 10 at Westhampton Memorial Park in Richmod, VA

