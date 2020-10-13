Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Baumgarner, Suzanne E. 10 a.m. Friday, at Sellersburg Cemetery
Crowe, Margaret Rose 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Stuckey-Craft, September Dionne 11 a.m. Saturday, at Brighter Day Anderson Temple, New Albany
FLOYD COUNTY
Alstott, Genevieve "Jenny" Alstott 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Cox, Altha Louise 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Davidson, Bernice S. private graveside service at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Foster, Mary Louise 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Hughley, Phyllis Ann Bertrand 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Lynch, Howard R. 3 p.m. Sunday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany
Rager, Martha Kay private inurnment with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.