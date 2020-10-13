Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Baumgarner, Suzanne E. 10 a.m. Friday, at Sellersburg Cemetery

Crowe, Margaret Rose 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Stuckey-Craft, September Dionne 11 a.m. Saturday, at Brighter Day Anderson Temple, New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY

Alstott, Genevieve "Jenny" Alstott 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Cox, Altha Louise 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Davidson, Bernice S. private graveside service at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Foster, Mary Louise 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Hughley, Phyllis Ann Bertrand 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Lynch, Howard R. 3 p.m. Sunday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany

Rager, Martha Kay private inurnment with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

