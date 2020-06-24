Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Bradley, Alice 12 noon Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Croudep, James Timothy 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

James, Lawrence "Larry" memorial service, 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Leach, Patsy Claudette 6 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Oglesby, Shaquan Marnell 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Stirr, William Joseph 1 p.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Allen, Frances L. 12 noon today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Combs, Leonard J. "Sonny" 12 noon Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perputual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Cummins, Terry Lee memorial gathering, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany

Hoover, Kenneth R. private service with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

HARRISON COUNTY

Warren, Helen Maxine 1 p.m. Saturday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra

OUT OF STATE

Clere, David Russell private graveside service Saturday at North Hardin Memorial Gardens, Radcliff, KY

