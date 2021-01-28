Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Bates Jr., Joseph W. private service Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Huffmon, Barbara E. 2 p.m. Sunday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
FLOYD COUNTY
Popp, James Clarence 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg
Stapp, Charles "Denny" 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
MONROE COUNTY
Lang, James A. donated his body to the Indiana University School of Medicine Anatomical Program
