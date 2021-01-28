Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Bates Jr., Joseph W. private service Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Huffmon, Barbara E. 2 p.m. Sunday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville

FLOYD COUNTY

Popp, James Clarence 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg

Stapp, Charles "Denny" 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

MONROE COUNTY

Lang, James A. donated his body to the Indiana University School of Medicine Anatomical Program

