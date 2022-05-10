Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
McKinney, Sarah Janine — Celebration of life, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Shepherd Jr., Alex — 1 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
House, Jeffrey Hugh — 7 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Jelenchick Mark W. — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Knotts Sr., Charles Anthony — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Snelling, William Clayton — Cremation chosen with Magnolia Cremations, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
OUT OF STATE
Durham, Dale Winston — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at Pearson's Funeral Home, Breckenridge Lane Chapel, Louisville
