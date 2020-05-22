Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Gordon Jr. William "Bill" C. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Grayson, Elsa M. Life Celebration service 11 a.m. Thursday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington

Stackhouse III, Charles D. 6 p.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Thomas, Shelby Alana 12 noon today at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Farish Sr., Paul L. private visitation Saturday with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Mann, Patricia Olszewski Waggoner a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

O'Connell, Jeanine Marie (Babcock) cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Sears, Doris J. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Snodgrass, Doris M. (Cockerel) 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Conrad, Mary Belle 2 p.m. Sunday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra

