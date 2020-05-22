Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Gordon Jr. William "Bill" C. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Grayson, Elsa M. Life Celebration service 11 a.m. Thursday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington
Stackhouse III, Charles D. 6 p.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Thomas, Shelby Alana 12 noon today at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Farish Sr., Paul L. private visitation Saturday with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Mann, Patricia Olszewski Waggoner a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
O'Connell, Jeanine Marie (Babcock) cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Sears, Doris J. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Snodgrass, Doris M. (Cockerel) 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Conrad, Mary Belle 2 p.m. Sunday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra
