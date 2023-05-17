Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Stiffey Sr., Paul R. —7 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Chinn, John William — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
DeWilligen, Sandra Lee — 11 a.m. Saturday, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Parr III, Ralph Igo — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Potter, James H. — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at The Apex of Graceland Baptist Church, New Albany
Schultz, Shirley A. — 6 p.m. Friday, at St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, New Albany
Stilger, Norma Lee — 10 a.m. Thursday (today), at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Georgetown
Troncin, Dorothy L. (Davis) — 10 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Cristine Findley. Anyone with information on the deceased, please call the Coroner’s Office at 812-285-6282.
The Floyd County Coroner’s Office is seeking next of kin information on Elsie M. Allen, 67-year-old white female with last known residence in Harrison County. If you have information please contact the Floyd County Coroner’s Office 812-948-5478.
