Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Clark, Ronald Lee noon Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Dehli, Allan Albert noon Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Gaskins, Gary 6 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Grubbs Sr., Charles Landon 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Lynch, Lucille noon Saturday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville

Snodgrass Jr., Shirley W. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Adams, Katherine L. 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Conrad, Patricia Ann noon Thursday, at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany

Heath, Anna May private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF STATE

Erwin, Lois Marie private service at Pearson Funeral Home, Louisville

Willis, George Michael private graveside service at a later date in Lexington, KY

