Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Standiford, Kevin R. — 7 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Willenborg Jr., Todd Bradley — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Luke's Church of Christ, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Curry, James C. — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Dannenfelser, Roger Allen —11 a.m. Wednesday (today), Floyds Knobs Christian Church, Floyds Knobs
Engle, Martha Lee (Missi) — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Gettelfinger, Dorothy Rose — 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Milby, Mildred J. (Jenkins) — 3 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
