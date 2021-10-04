CLARK COUNTY
Adam, Ryan Wayne — 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Daugherty, Lt. Colonel Gilbert "Gil" R. —12 noon Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Rhodes, Barbara — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Jacobi, Eugene J. "Gene" — 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
May, Nora Velera (Casey) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Robinson, Blaise Thomas — 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Schultz, Gary — arrangements will be private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Shultz, Dorothy Ann — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Thomas, Eva Marie "Sceifers" — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Foghorn's, Panama City Beach, FL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.