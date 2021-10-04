CLARK COUNTY

Adam, Ryan Wayne — 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Daugherty, Lt. Colonel Gilbert "Gil" R. —12 noon Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Rhodes, Barbara — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Jacobi, Eugene J. "Gene" — 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

May, Nora Velera (Casey) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Robinson, Blaise Thomas — 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Schultz, Gary — arrangements will be private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Shultz, Dorothy Ann — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Thomas, Eva Marie "Sceifers" — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Foghorn's, Panama City Beach, FL

Trending Video

Recommended for you