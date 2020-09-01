Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Beatty, Melody Sue 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Cook, Troy Lee 11 a.m. Friday, at First Christian Church, Borden

FLOYD COUNTY

Hardin, Dorothy Marie 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hodge, Jessie Paul 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany

Humkey, Robert G. "Bob" 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

McGill, Joyce E. (Zahn) 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

