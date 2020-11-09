Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Bettler, Thomas J. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Eckert, Leila private services with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Schad, William C. 10 a.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Shea, Phillip William "Phil" 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

Stewart, Maxine 11 a.m. Thursday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Estes, JoAnn private service at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany. Livestreamed at 1 p.m. Thursday. www.facebook.com/kraftfuneral

Langley, Dora G. (Wilson) 12 noon Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

South, Linville 12 noon Wednesday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you