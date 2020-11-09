Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Bettler, Thomas J. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Eckert, Leila private services with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Schad, William C. 10 a.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Shea, Phillip William "Phil" 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
Stewart, Maxine 11 a.m. Thursday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Estes, JoAnn private service at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany. Livestreamed at 1 p.m. Thursday. www.facebook.com/kraftfuneral
Langley, Dora G. (Wilson) 12 noon Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
South, Linville 12 noon Wednesday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra
