Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Berdine, Pauline Ann 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Gilbert, Dwain Edward 12 noon Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Stuckey-Craft, September Dionne 11 a.m. Saturday, at Brighter Day Anderson Temple, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Almon, Marvin Leon 2 p.m. Sunday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Davis, Ernest E. graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Fairview Cemetery, New Albany
Foster, Mary Louise 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Hughley, Phyllis Ann Bertrand 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Lynch, Howard R. 3 p.m. Sunday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany
McDonner, Stephen Ray "Steve" 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.