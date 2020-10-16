Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Berdine, Pauline Ann 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Gales, Mark Anthony 3 p.m. Sunday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Gilbert, Dwain Edward 12 noon today, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Olson, Stephen Phillips 11 a.m. Monday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Almon, Marvin Leon 2 p.m. Sunday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Hughley, Phyllis Ann Bertrand 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Lynch, Howard R. 3 p.m. Sunday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany
Rosenberger, Irvin F. 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
OUT OF STATE
Ballage, Marian Naomi entrusted with funeral arrangements, Brown-Wayne Funeral Home, Carey, NC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.