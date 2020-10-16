Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Berdine, Pauline Ann 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Gales, Mark Anthony 3 p.m. Sunday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Gilbert, Dwain Edward 12 noon today, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Olson, Stephen Phillips 11 a.m. Monday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Almon, Marvin Leon 2 p.m. Sunday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

Hughley, Phyllis Ann Bertrand 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Lynch, Howard R. 3 p.m. Sunday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany

Rosenberger, Irvin F. 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

OUT OF STATE

Ballage, Marian Naomi entrusted with funeral arrangements, Brown-Wayne Funeral Home, Carey, NC

Tags

Recommended for you