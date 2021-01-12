Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Isgrigg, Charles M. 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Sanders, Jerry L. 1 p.m. Thursday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Walden, Mary Jane 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home. Charlestown
ELKHART COUNTY
Staup, Sharen A. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, Elkhart
FLOYD COUNTY
Balentine, Kenneth M. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Briles, Dorothy Marie (Stone) 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Cook, Julia "Judy" 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Lewis Sr., George Myers "Gerry" 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Mater, Bruce Hall private service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Shaw, Virginia D. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Schulte, Dolores J. "Dodie" (Jolissaint) 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Corydon
