Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Isgrigg, Charles M. 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Sanders, Jerry L. 1 p.m. Thursday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Walden, Mary Jane 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home. Charlestown

ELKHART COUNTY

Staup, Sharen A. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, Elkhart

FLOYD COUNTY

Balentine, Kenneth M. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Briles, Dorothy Marie (Stone) 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Cook, Julia "Judy" 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Lewis Sr., George Myers "Gerry" 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Mater, Bruce Hall private service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Shaw, Virginia D. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Schulte, Dolores J. "Dodie" (Jolissaint) 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Corydon

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you