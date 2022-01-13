CLARK COUNTY
Applegate, Martha Frances Varble — private graveside service was held at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville with Scott Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
Malott, Mary Rose (Campbell) — 2 p.m. Tuesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Chapel), Sellersburg
Paul, Cecilia Faith — 6 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Shelburne, Helen Frances — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Black, Andrew Russell — 6 p.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Duffy, Willa Jean (Foster) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Fischer, Steven Anthony “Steve” — Memorial gathering, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at St. Mary Navilleton Catholic Church Activity Center, Floyds Knobs
Froning, John "Jack" Bruce — 3 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Henry, James "Jim" E. — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
King, Janet —Graveside service, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Galena Cemetery
Millea Sr., Thomas Graf — noon Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Prince, Kurt Russell — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
JACKSON COUNTY
Sage, Elizabeth A. (Hinton) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Crothersville
MARION COUNTY
Black, Phyllis Mae (Rumple) — noon Friday, at Flanner and Buchanan Funeral Home, Speedway, IN
OUT OF STATE
Mitchell, Thomas Clark — Saturday memorial service at Christ Lutheran Church, Hot Springs Village, AR with Goss Funeral Home, Hot Springs, AR entrusted with arrangements
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for James F. Callaway who died on Feb. 2, 2009. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
