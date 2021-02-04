Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hannah, Deborah Lois, 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Lehmann Sr., Phillip, 10 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Whitworth, Terry Lee, 10 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Carruthers, Patricia Ann (Booker), 11 a.m. Saturday, at Lamb of God Healing Ministries, New Albany

Hamilton, Noma, Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown, entrusted with arrangements

Turrill, Glenda K., 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

