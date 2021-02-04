Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hannah, Deborah Lois, 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Lehmann Sr., Phillip, 10 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Whitworth, Terry Lee, 10 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Carruthers, Patricia Ann (Booker), 11 a.m. Saturday, at Lamb of God Healing Ministries, New Albany
Hamilton, Noma, Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown, entrusted with arrangements
Turrill, Glenda K., 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
