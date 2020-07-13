Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hays, Margaret Jane 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Langdon, Tilmon “Tim” graveside service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Lewellen, Ervin E. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Vest, Elvira Simoncini Celebration of Life, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Loyal Order of Moose, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Rogers Sr., Robert “Bobby” L. 1 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Tags

Recommended for you