CLARK COUNTY

Buerger, John Robert — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Butler, Ruth — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Kennedy, David Gilmore — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Indiana Campus of Southeast Christian Church, Jeffersonville

Lynch, James — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Stockdell, Jewell Mae — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Yochem, Shirley Coriell — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Loebig, W. G. “Web” — noon Wednesday at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Services, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Missi, Mary Lucille — 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Knobs Church, Floyds Knobs

Ruckman, Eloise Ann (Campbell) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Wike, Joanne Marie — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, Georgetown

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Jungkurth, Lindsy Nicole — graveside service was held Sept. 28 at Springdale Cemetery in Madison

OUT OF STATE

Thurman, Roger Albert — Thursday service in Vinton, VA

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Matthew Kimble. Anyone with information on the deceased, contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

