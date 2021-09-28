CLARK COUNTY
Buerger, John Robert — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Butler, Ruth — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Kennedy, David Gilmore — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Indiana Campus of Southeast Christian Church, Jeffersonville
Lynch, James — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Stockdell, Jewell Mae — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Yochem, Shirley Coriell — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Loebig, W. G. “Web” — noon Wednesday at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Services, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Missi, Mary Lucille — 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Knobs Church, Floyds Knobs
Ruckman, Eloise Ann (Campbell) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Wike, Joanne Marie — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, Georgetown
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Jungkurth, Lindsy Nicole — graveside service was held Sept. 28 at Springdale Cemetery in Madison
OUT OF STATE
Thurman, Roger Albert — Thursday service in Vinton, VA
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Matthew Kimble. Anyone with information on the deceased, contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
