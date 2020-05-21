Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Morgan, Patricia A. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Mullins, John E. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Thomas, Shelby Alana 12 noon Saturday at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Farish Sr., Paul L. private visitation Saturday with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Mann, Patricia Olszewski Waggoner a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Rogers, Ben private funeral service Saturday with Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Sears, Doris J. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Conrad, Mary Belle 2 p.m. Sunday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra

