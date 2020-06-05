Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

Robison, Pauline J. 1 p.m. Monday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Shirley, Ray T. 2 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Shopher, Sharon Louise 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Shrewsbury, Howard F. 1 p.m. today, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Somerville, Rodney Keefe 2 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Van Gilder, Christopher Joseph, Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, was entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Hoffman, Steven "Steve" William 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Legan, William C. Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Nickell, Robert "Jody" 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Pavey, William "Bill" Dale 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Ricke, Rita J. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTUY

Knowland, William Grant 2 p.m. Monday, aw Swarend Funeral Home, Ramsey

OUT OF STATE

Bryant, Imogene "Jean" Dietrich 1 p.m. Saturday, at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, Nashville, TN

