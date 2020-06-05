Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
Robison, Pauline J. 1 p.m. Monday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Shirley, Ray T. 2 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Shopher, Sharon Louise 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Shrewsbury, Howard F. 1 p.m. today, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Somerville, Rodney Keefe 2 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Van Gilder, Christopher Joseph, Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, was entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Hoffman, Steven "Steve" William 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Legan, William C. Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Nickell, Robert "Jody" 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Pavey, William "Bill" Dale 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Ricke, Rita J. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTUY
Knowland, William Grant 2 p.m. Monday, aw Swarend Funeral Home, Ramsey
OUT OF STATE
Bryant, Imogene "Jean" Dietrich 1 p.m. Saturday, at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, Nashville, TN
