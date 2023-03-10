SOUTHERN INDIANA — Latte art is one of her favorite parts of the job. Getting the milk steamed just right and pulling the perfect shot out of the espresso machine was satisfying, she said, because that meant the customer at the other end of the window was getting a drink she was proud of making.
For about a year and a half, Gwendolynn Bright has helped keep Southern Indiana caffeinated at a local coffee shop. She said she knows some of her customers’ drive-thru orders before they place them, just from the sound of their voices over the intercom. For the most part, she said people are kind to her, but sometimes, someone goes out of their way to be rude or disrespectful.
“Sometimes, I’ll wear a pronoun pin and people will loudly call me ‘sir,’” Bright said. “That, more than anything else, makes me sad. I just don’t understand why there are people who go out of their way to get a reaction out of people.”
Bright, 19, is a trans woman. She said those kinds of interactions nearly aren’t as frequent as the positive ones, but they do stick out. She said she stopped wearing pins with her preferred pronouns for a while but put them back on. She said the decision to wear them again partially had to do with policy changes at work, but also because she thought it was important. She didn’t want to let negative experiences keep her down.
“It’s definitely outweighed by the people who are kind,” Bright said. “I haven’t really dealt with that again yet because I just started wearing those pins again. But before when I wore them, it would probably happen at least once a week.”
As the state moves legislation through that affects trans youth, and the rest of the country sees laws passing that target trans and LGBTQ people, she said she wishes there was more kindness and understanding toward the trans community abroad, but also in Southern Indiana.
“I don’t have a personal grudge against [people] for feeling that way, I just hope they get over that,” Bright said. “I don’t hate people, it just makes me sad that people hate or heavily dislike me without knowing anything about me.”
In Indiana, Senate Bill 480 – which would prohibit doctors from administering certain types of gender affirming care to trans minors, including hormone therapy and puberty blockers – was passed by the state Senate and has moved on to the state House of Representatives.
Though laws and some people seem to take a stance against trans people, Bright said she doesn’t let that affect her attitude, whether she’s at work or elsewhere.
Support at home
Eric Simpson makes his way through the drive thru at the coffee shop where Bright works nearly every day. He said he’s not the only one who’s glad to see her at the window – his children are also happy to see when she’s serving their up drinks.
“She’s always interested in asking about my kids, and there’s times where the kids love seeing her different colored hair,” Simpson said. “She had a Kirby [Nintendo character] hoodie on one day and my son was super pumped about that. We always try to have a back and forth with her.”
He said he knows he can count on Bright to make his order – usually an iced Americano – perfect every time and served with a genuine smile.
“She usually knows it’s me as soon as I talk through the intercom,” Simpson said. “We’re on a first name basis, so that’s a good thing. She’s always in a good mood and staying positive. It’s a good way for my morning to start, that’s for sure.”
Bright said she puts a lot of herself into her job, from which outfit she selects before showing up to work, to remaining positive once there and finding real enjoyment in making drinks for people. That’s helped her earn a management position, and has regulars waving at her from their cars.
“I feel like when it comes to anything work-related, whether it’s coworkers or customers, people are happy to see me,” Bright said. “It gives my coworkers a sense of relief and with customers, it seems like it brightens their day.”
Simpson said Bright has also helped him learn more about trans people, even though he’s familiar with other people on the LGBTQ spectrum.
“I’ve been close to people in life and family members who are in the queer community, but I’ve never had anyone close to me that’s trans,” Simpson said. “There are things I’m learning from Gwen just with the interactions I have with her.”
He said he’ll sometimes hear someone express annoyance with the idea of learning someone’s preferred pronouns, but he doesn’t understand why it’s such a problem for some people.
“… I feel like it’s unnecessary to feel like that’s a burden to you when it can just help someone feel more like themselves, or feel accepted,” Simpson said.
Legislation and other concerns
Senate bill 480 is headed for a vote in the Indiana State House of Representatives. Bright said the kind of care it targets for trans youth is something she began at 17, with hormone therapy for her transition.
She said she’s worried about young people losing access to that kind of care. A study from the Journal of Interpersonal Violence shows in its abstract that more than 80% of transgender individuals in the study have considered suicide, and 40% attempted it.
Bright said something as simple as misgendering someone or using incorrect pronouns on purpose can have a real negative effect on a transgender person’s mental health.
“I wish that people would recognize that the kind of language they use and perpetuate are causing the deaths of real people who have feelings just like them, and they’re people who aren’t harming people or doing anything to anyone else at all,” Bright said.
However, some studies, such as one published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, shows that the risk of suicide dramatically decreases among trans youth with the availability of gender-affirming care.
Bright said she hopes the legislation in Indiana – and other bills across the country – don’t lead to a slippery slope that bans similar kinds of care to adults, too. More generally, she said she hopes people consider how they interact with the trans community.
“If people thought about it for a second or were honest with themselves for a moment, they would realize with all the laws already in place, it’s hard to find accepting people,” Bright said. “A lot of people don’t have accepting families. If they cared about the deaths of trans people, they would pay attention to why that’s actually happening.”
Simpson said he’s often disappointed with politicians and thinks a lot of change happens on a ground level. He said he admires Bright for her willingness to be herself, even if it leads to some uncomfortable moments in her life.
“It takes a lot of courage for Gwen to be so positive and I feel like every time I see her, she’s just being herself unapologetically,” Simpson said.
