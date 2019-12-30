CHARLESTOWN – A hotly contested election followed by an election recount gave Charlestown’s new mayor Treva Hodges a late start, but that isn't stopping her from setting a clear vision for 2020.
The Democrat, who defeated long-time Republican mayor Bob Hall, will be joined by an all-Republican city council, two of which were re-elected in November.
Returning councilman Brian Hester said he’s optimistic the new council and mayor will work well together.
“I think politics should be thrown out at the community level,” he explained. “It’s all about making the right decisions … Right is right. Wrong is wrong.”
Hodges said she’s keeping a lot of the current directors on staff, so that there won’t be any changes or disruption with trash, wastewater, animal control and the other basic services. However, she already has a list of goals she hopes to achieve during her time in office.
DEVELOPING A PLAN
The 20-year master development plan for Charlestown isn’t as comprehensive as Hodges would like. She said it’s missing a vital component.
Public input.
“I think we need to re-evaluate our comprehensive plan that was done in 2016. I don’t see how you can develop a 20-year plan with long-term and short-term goals without getting feedback from our community,” Hodges said. “It overlooked the people that are there right now and I want to right that wrong.”
She said parts of the plan may stay, but it depends on what the existing residents want, not what someone thinks the future residents will desire.
Hodges said the existing plan sets strict rules on development, such as requiring zero-setback from the road in certain areas.
“I think Madison is experiencing this. You get too strict on the development that you allow and suddenly you’re just shut down, because you’re not being realistic about who you are, who your community is and the goals of your community,” Hodges said.
She said she wants to bring in businesses that residents want.
“We’re missing out on the organic growth that will come to the area [under this plan],” Hodges said. “We’ve got to be who we are.”
MASTER PARKS PLAN
Charlestown’s identity may not include a more than 100-acre, multi-sports park, Hodges said. The project, announced under former Mayor Bob Hall, was utilizing land recently donated by the River Ridge Development Authority to create a sports hub, with multiple baseball fields, soccer fields, volleyball courts and more.
Hodges said a feasibility study was never done to see if the area would be able to support such a park. That in addition to the $35-$40 million price tag to build it, which doesn’t include site prep work, makes it something that Hodges isn’t sure the city should pursue.
Hester, however, supports the park.
“I would love to see that to continue to move forward. It’ll be more opportunities for family gatherings, just more opportunities for our youth,” Hester said.
Hodges said the land isn’t well-suited for the sports park, with steeper grade areas plus wetlands. She said it may be better suited for a different use.
She said she hopes to create a master parks plan, which would also address the River Ridge donated land. She said she wants community feedback for that plan as well as potentially working with surrounding cities to complement their parks systems, such as by having connected trails. She said she hopes that plan also includes updating the playground equipment at Greenway Park.
SEWER BOARD
During the last meeting under the previous administration, Hester proposed a resolution to create a sewer board. He pulled the resolution, prior to the vote, after hearing feedback from the community seeking he wait for the new council and mayor to start in January.
Hester said he feels the board is needed.
“It’s not set in stone, but I think we need to address it,” Hester said. “Parts of our sewer system is close to being maxed out to capacity now, and we need to be prepared to address that growth.”
Hester pointed to hundreds of already approved new homes being built in Charlestown, pushing the existing sewer system to its limits.
Hodges said the Board of Public Works is perfectly capable of handling sewer concerns.
“Our Board of Public Works meetings last about six minutes right now,” Hodges said, pointing out that they have plenty of time to extend the meeting if needed. “We’re just not big enough [to warrant having a sewer board].”
Hodges said if Public Works meetings started being long and dominated by sewer discussions, she’d be on board with creating a separate entity. She said creating a sewer board will create more costs, by having to have another engineer on that board as well as legal counsel, both of which are on the existing Public Works board.
BRIDGING COMMUNITY
Hodges said Hester pulling his resolution showed he is listening to constituents. She said she also hopes to show the community that she is listening to their wants and needs, even those who didn’t vote for her.
“I’m very aware of the slim margin on which I won,” Hodges said. “That definitely tells me there’s some trust work that needs to happen on my part to show those folks who didn’t vote for me … that is OK. I’m going to be a good mayor for everybody.”
Hester said he hopes the council and mayor can lead by example by working together to help mend the town’s divide.
“I think that we just need to let everyone know that it’s not one person’s responsibility to make the city go forward. It takes the whole community for us to grow,” Hester said. “Once everyone buys in, everyone will have ownership in it and everyone will be on board.”
HODGES' ADMINISTRATIVE TEAM
Hodges on Friday announced members of her administration:
City Attorney: Mickey Weber
Chief of Police: Tim Wolff
Director of City Services: Tobin Williamson
Communications & Multi-Media Director: Leah Farris Lowe
Parks & Recreation Director: Marissa Knoebel
Assistant to the Mayor: Jenny Works
Building Commissioner: Mike Hughes
Wastewater Director: Mike Perry
Director of Sanitation & Animal Control: Lee Slaughter
Street and Drainage Superintendent: Albert (Tubby) Purcell
The community is invited to attend Hodges' swearing-in ceremony and reception with her staff from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Charlestown Arts and Enrichment Center at 999 Water St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.