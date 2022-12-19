CLARKSVILLE – Hobbies are a great way for people to pass time doing something they enjoy, whether it be playing instruments, reading or working on projects -- everyone has a hobby.
For Bob McCandless, 81, it is building model ships and woodworking. Years ago, McCandless, of Clarksville, built his first model ship, the USS Constitution, and entered it into the Kentucky State Fair where he won a model building contest.
He took a break from the hobby as he got older, but his son ended up getting into model ship-building as well. In 2016, McCandless had back surgery and his son got him back into building model ships.
“It gave me something to do,” McCandless said. “I had three back surgeries, it really helped me, because after the surgery for six months you can’t do anything.”
McCandless has built three model ships since his surgeries. Two of them took him about a year each to complete. The last one and his most recent one, the HMS Victory, took McCandless four years to finish.
He finished the Victory in September and said that it was the most challenging one he has worked on.
“I do woodworking as a hobby, always have, but I’ve never done anything like this before,” McCandless said. “When I got the kit, there were12 boxes. Each box was a different stage and each box had 10 stages inside of one stage.”
He added that the kit came with the wood to make the boat, but he had to make the parts of the boat by hand.
When he is done with making the models, he creates a case for them as well. The case for his most recent model is almost five feet long.
McCandless said that he is taking a break from wood models, as they are too big, too time-consuming to make and he has no room to store them.
“I’m 81 years old, I’ll be 82 in April,” McCandless said. “I don’t know how much longer I got and I don’t want to start a wooded model and get halfway through it and then could never complete it.”
Despite those reasons, he is still building plastic models. They take less time and effort to build than the wooded ones take.
“I’ve been working on some of them to give me something to do,” McCandless said. “I’m just not the type of person to sit around on the couch all day long. I’ve got to have something to do.”
He also served in the Kentucky Air National Guard from 1961-1968. Even though he spent his time working with airplanes during this time, he gained an appreciation for ships.
“I’m fascinated with the old ships,” McCandless said. “The way they build them, what they went through. I just like ship models for some reason.”
This fascination was only reinforced with the books that would come with the model ships that he bought. They would hold instructions on how to build the ship and it would also tell the history of the ship.
“…How they went through building it, how the crew would react to it or how the crew was fed,” McCandless said.
After completing one of the biggest models he has, McCandless is going to continue working with his hands with smaller plastic models and some wood-working.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.