SELLERSBURG — Sellersburg keeps an annual festival alive by bringing back old traditions and making new ones in the process.
Booths, rides and food — these are three of the many features of this week's Sellersburg Celebrates festival.
The latter half of this week will have something for everybody with over 156 booths and over 20 food stands scheduled for the festival, setting a record for the event.
With a year of planning, the celebration will bring new and old activities. This year will have a new volleyball tournament, a booth to meet and pet reptiles and the return of the baking contest.
Candi Graves, a committee member, was determined to revive the baking contest for this year.
“I would enter with my mom and we won a lot,” Graves said. “My mom passed away from COVID last December, and I thought that was a great way to honor her.”
The baking contest ended in the late 1990s due to a lack of interest, but Graves was able to rejuvenate the interest in the competition.
Anyone can join the baking contest with those under the age of 11 being able to participate free. Anyone over 12 will have to pay a $5 fee.
The festival is put on to bring a community closer to each other as well as build room for people from other communities to be a part of the same community.
“We do it for the kids too,” Graves said. “It’s a safe place for kids to come. Parents will feel safe dropping their kids off and letting them go to the carnival.”
This celebration is a way for members outside of the community to get to know the new shops that have come to Sellersburg.
“We’ve got quite a few new businesses here in town that have popped up over the last couple of years,” said Sellersburg Town Manager Charlie Smith. “I think it’s good to have new visitors to the community to get an opportunity to see some of these new businesses.”
Anyone from or around the community of Sellersburg is encouraged to come and enjoy themselves and the community. Sellersburg Celebrates will be at the Silver Creek Township Park off Fern Street. Go to sellersburgcelebrates.org for more information.
Schedule for the event
THURSDAY
5 p.m. — Rides and booths open
6-8 p.m. — Live performance by Sparkles and Spurs
10 p.m. — Rides and booths close
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. — Community luncheon. Tickets are $20 and available at the door or reach out to Stephanie Smethers for advance tickets, 502-645-5236.
Guest Speaker: Steve Tarver, president, YMCA Greater Louisville
5 p.m. — Rides and booths open
7 p.m. — Live Performance by The Skinny
8 p.m. — Live Performance by The Rumors
Hot Air Balloon Tethering Starts (weather permitting, $15)
9:15 p.m. — Balloon Glow presented by Jay C Food Store/Kroger in memory of Frank McCrory (weather permitting, starts at dusk)
11 p.m. — Rides and booths close
SATURDAY
8:30 a.m. — Volleyball tournament hosted by 6 Pack Volleyball. Open to the public, $60 per team (min. 6 people).
10 a.m. — Sellersburg Celebrates! Parade (Begins at Haas Cabinets and ends at Silver Creek Township Park)
Noon — Rides and booths open
1-1:30 p.m. — Baking contest entry submission deadline (take submission to Rock Creek Community Academy). $5 per entry. Children 6-11 enter free. Register at the school during drop-off.
7 p.m. — Live performance by CMN Trio
8 p.m. — Live performance by The Monarchs
11 p.m. — Rides and booths close
