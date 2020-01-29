JEFFERSONVILLE — Police in Jeffersonville report that seven people have been charged for their involvement around a shooting on East Maple Street that left two with non life-threatening injuries.
Formal charges have been filed against five suspects directly related to the shooting and two others who face narcotics charges, according to a news release issued today by the Jeffersonville Police Department. Police confirmed Monday that three suspects believed to be intruders at the home in the 600 block of East Maple Street on Jan. 22 were in custody.
Included among the suspects is Marciez Sewell, 24, who's charged with a level 2 felony for burglary, a level 5 felony for battery, and a level 5 felony for criminal recklessness. The other suspects have not yet been named.
More information is expected at a 4 p.m. news conference today at the Jeffersonville Police headquarters.
