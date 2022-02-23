SOUTHERN INDIANA — Seven new Penn Station stores are on the way to Southern Indiana.
A local ownership group consisting of Don Robinson, Jerry Ayers and Max Bloom took over in February.
Plans to bring stores to Clarksville, Charlestown, Scottsburg, Madison, Salem, Corydon and Jasper over the next few years are in the works, but the exact locations haven't been determined.
"As a lifetime resident of Southern Indiana, I am thrilled to finally purchase these existing Penn Stations located right in my backyard," Robinson said. "I have been part of the Penn Station family and am very excited to build the Southern Indiana market."
On Wednesday, Managing Owner Bloom and two employees were busy preparing meals at the existing location on Charlestown Road in New Albany.
Penn Station is known for its grilled subs, fresh squeezed lemonade, fresh cut fries and chocolate chip cookies.
"We knew that there was this market had a room for growth, so that's why we jumped on it," Bloom said.
He said there's a lot of awareness with the brand already and there's an opportunity to grow.
Each store employees 12-to-15-people, which will bring jobs to the area.
Bloom worked for Penn Station for about a decade, then spent some time working for Parlour Pizza.
He started out as an assistant manager at Penn Station and moved up. He has advice for other young people looking to move up in their careers.
"Just work hard, be open to constructive criticism and grind when other people aren't going to," he said. "And you'll be successful."
