The News and Tribune is publishing a daily list of food pantries and free services offered to people in need of help during the coronavirus pandemic. If you know of additional free assistance available, please email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
JEFFERSONVILLE
• Center For Lay Ministries, 213 E. Maple St., Jeffersonville
Drive thru service Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bring photo ID, proof of address and proof of number in household. Provided with non-perishable grocery items.
• Community Action of Southern Indiana, 1613 E. Eighth St., Jeffersonville
Community Action of Southern Indiana, with the help of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, has established an Emergency Relief Fund for individuals and families from Clark and Floyd counties who are being negatively financially impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis. The fund is specifically designed to help people with medical bills, health insurance premiums and grocery expenses.
Applications for Emergency COVID-19 assistance are available at casi1.org or by calling 812-288-6451.
• Jeffersonville Township Trustee Office, 623 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville
Assisting with home or apartment rental. The office is closed but you can pick up an application from the mail box on the office door or go online and fill out an application at Jefftwptrustee.com
• Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Pkwy., Jeffersonville
Food pantry is open on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drive behind the church to Door 7 and a volunteer will come to your car and ask for name, address, phone number and photo ID. They will also ask how many is in the household and a volunteer will prepare food and bring it back to the car. You do not leave your vehicle. You can only visit the Food Pantry every 30 days.
• Tracy Patton Ministries (Serving 10 counties in Southern Indiana)
The REACH food program of the ministries is geared toward families with children. If you are in need of specific food or just snacks for the kids, call 812-595-0571 and a volunteer will deliver the food to your door.
• New Hope Services, New Hope Services, Inc., 1302 Wall St., Jeffersonville, is still serving the community during the pandemic.
Taking new patients, and serving patients by phone or telemed, offering answers to questions, referrals for food, WIC, Healthy Families and Family Support Services programs and counseling. The nurse will also meet them in the parking lot if needed. Patients can pick up birth control pills, condoms, etc., and some testing is available.
Hours: Monday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• WIC, Healthy Families, Family Support Services, 1302 Wall St., 812-288-4304
CLARKSVILLE
• Colgate Baptist Church, 125 E. Montgomery Ave., Clarksville
Drive thru food pantry is open on Mondays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. Must show proof of address
NEW ALBANY
• St. Vincent dePaul food pantry, 984 Madison Ave., New Albany
Open Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. This is a walk-up service. Must provide proof of address and number in your household. The volunteers will prepare sacks of groceries for the number in your household and bring them outside to you.
• Charlestown Road Southern Baptist Church, 2404 Charlestown Road, New Albany
Food pantry open Mondays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Must show proof of address and a photo ID. You can receive items from the food pantry every other month.
• Hope Southern Indiana, 1200 Bono Road, New Albany
Food pantry open from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is currently operating as a drive thru service. Must show Floyd County ID and provide number in household. You can receive full basket once a month and bread and poultry once a week. Homeless can visit daily.
• Floyd County YMCA, 33 State St., New Albany, is opening its facility for the public to use the shower rooms, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. and on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.