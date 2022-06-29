SOUTHERN INDIANA — Independence Day celebrations are slated over the coming days in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties.
Harrison County Popcorn Festival returns to downtown Corydon
A celebration of popcorn will take place in downtown Corydon on July 1–2. The Harrison County Popcorn Festival features live music, including local "The Voice" season 21 contestant Lana Scott; fireworks; kids’ activities; vendors; a beer garden; and a parade, complete with the popcorn “sprayer” truck that showers the streets with local popcorn.
Festivities begin at 4 p.m. and end at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, then resume the following day, Saturday, July 2 at 10 a.m. The festival will close with a fireworks display visible throughout downtown Corydon at 9:30 p.m. July 2. A cruise-in car show will span three streets from 10 a.m.–4 p.m .on July 2.
Established in 1986, the Popcorn Festival celebrated the area’s popcorn industry —10% of the nation’s popcorn is produced in Harrison County across over 20 farming operations. The annual festival dissolved in the early 2000s, but last year the cause to reinstate the festival was championed by local groups and volunteers.
For a festival map and more information, go to thisisindiana.org/popcorn.
Friday, July 1 events
4–6:30 p.m. — Grandaddy Shortleg on stage
4–9:30 p.m. — Vendor Booths Open along Walnut Street
4–10:30 p.m. — Beer Garden Open along Elm Sreet
5 p.m. — Kernel & Kernellette Kids’ Contest in the Bicentennial Park
7–10:30 p.m. — Hank Rose Trio on sStage
7 p.m. — Festival Queen Coronation at Bicentennial Park
Saturday, July 2 events
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Cruise-In Car Show on Chestnut, Beaver and Elm Streets
10am–9:30 p.m. — Vendor Booths open along Walnut Street
11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. —Strings of Indian Creek on stage
Noon — Cornhole Tournament on Capitol Grounds
Noon — Cooling Station open at Corydon Christian Church
Noon — 11 p.m. — Beer Garden open on Elm Street
2–4 p.m. — Rosie & the Rockabillies on stage
4:30–6:30 p.m. — Lana Scott on stage (from season 21 of "The Voice")
7 p.m. — Parade along Capitol Avenue
7–11 p.m. — Mad Taxpayers on stage
9:30 p.m. — Fireworks Visible throughout town (Launched from behind Cedar Hill Cemetery)
July 3
• Independence Day Concert
The Town of Clarksville Independence Day concert will be Sunday, July 3, at 3 p.m. St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 N. Sherwood Ave., Clarksville.
This is an annual free public concert, open to the public and performed by a volunteer community choir, sponsored by the Town of Clarksville with support from St. Anthony Church, which provided the venue for rehearsals and the concert.
Riverfront Independence Day Celebration
• New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater, 301 E. Water St., New Albany, Independence Day Celebration starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 featuring live music, local food and drink vendors, children's inflatables and games, and a spectacular fireworks display at dark.
Featured live performances by The Crashers with Kevin Naggers, Lindsey Henken and Neon Troubadours.
July 4
• July 4th Parade
The Jeffersonville Celebrating Freedom Parade and Ceremony will be Monday, July 4. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the Riverfront Overlook and proceed along Spring Street to Federal Street.
Following the parade a program honoring all veterans will begin at 11 a.m. at Warder Park.
• Sellersburg Independence Day Celebration
July 4th celebration will begin at 11 a.m. at Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, with food served all day until 9 p.m. Food options include smoked chicken quarters, pulled pork barbeque, hot dogs, brats and burgers. Yello Sno Shaved Ice will be at the post home from 5 to 8 p.m. and live music will be provided throughout the day by TriplePlay. (Take-out will be available, all served a la carte with fries/chips.)
The day will conclude with fireworks at approximately 9 p.m.
City of Charlestown
Due to Founders Day Week ending June 25 in Charlestown, the City of Charlestown will not sponsor a community July 4th celebration this year. Residents are asked to celebrate with their families and have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.
Remember to take care of your pets on the holiday
Fireworks, picnics, pool parties and barbecues make the Fourth of July a favorite. While our pets are fans of dropped bites of burgers and playing with friends and family members’ pets over for celebrations, Independence Day festivities can be frightening and dangerous for dogs and cats.
More pets go missing on 4th of July than any other day of the year
• Be sure doors, fences and gates are secured. Remind owners of visiting pets in the house and alert them if a pet is seen somewhere it shouldn’t be.
• Microchip your pet and keep the information updated. PetFinder reports that although only 22% of pets in shelters are reunited with owners, that rate doubles for microchipped pets.
• Establish a plan if your pet should get loose. Check social media networks for lost pets in your area and confirm available resources with your local shelters.
Be sure to deal with all those “bombs bursting in air” by:
• Muffling the noise of fireworks. Find the quietest room in your house — often a basement or interior room. Close the blinds, pull the curtains and turn on some music or the television to help mask the outdoor booms and blasts.
• Ask your vet about anti-anxiety treatments. If your pet has reacted badly to fireworks or thunder in the past, talk with your vet about available treatment options.
• Keep your pets indoors. Even if your pet is not particularly anxious about fireworks, a sudden or close loud noise could send it scampering away — even climbing a fence. A lost pet is traumatic because it can run into traffic or face other dangers.
• Keep human food, beverages and products away from pets. Alcohol, ice cream, sunscreen, lighter fluid are often part of human celebrations, but they can make pets sick or worse. Glow sticks, glow jewelry and even citronella candles can also make pets sick. Special sunscreens made for pets can be helpful, though, especially for hairless breeds or breeds with light or thin hair.
• A cookout by the pool may be perfect for humans, but pets should be monitored closely. Heat exhaustion and drowning are both real dangers for pets. If you will be too distracted with guests to monitor your pets, they will be safer inside.
Three tips to a happier, healthier summer for your pet:
• Set a routine. Even with changing schedules, your pet will be happier if walks and playtime happens daily and around the same time.
• Visit the vet for a seasonal checkup. Preventive checkups for things like fleas, ticks, heartworms and overall health will keep you happier and stress free.
• Explore pet insurance. Sometimes, no matter how careful you are, pets do become sick or injured.
