GEORGETOWN — For those of you who have never seen an 18-hole golf course at Garry Cavan Park in Floyd County, look again. It's considered one of the top courses in the state.
But you won't find any greens or sand traps on this course, only funny looking baskets at the end of each fairway.
The Seviren Lang Disc Golf Course at Cavan Park will attract some of the top players in the world to the annual tournament named after Lang this weekend. Around 90 players will converge on the course Saturday for the start of play. There will be both professionals and amateurs competing in the Seviren Lang Memorial Tournament.
"This has been one of the top ranked courses for several years," Bryan Alexander, chairman of the Southern Indiana Disc Club, said. "This is our biggest tournament." The SIDC was formed in 2016.
The object of the game is similar to golf, but instead of hitting a little white ball into a hole, players throw a disc into a basket. And like golf, low score wins.
While the disc looks like a beach Frisbee, it is not. The discs are heavier and players use different ones during a round, just like golfers who use various clubs. Players carry 15 to 25 discs in a backpack with them during competition.
They will need all of their skill to tame the Seviren Lang Course.
The course has hills, with five par 4's and a par 5 that is 1,000 feet long. In 2012 the course, established in 2008, hosted part of the 2012 Masters, a Professional Disc Golf Association tournament. According to the Floyd County Parks website, the course is considered "moderately" hilly and wooded, and it measures 5,323 to 6,623 feet in length. Par for the 18 holes is 61.
"We are real please with the course," Floyd County Parks Director Roger Jeffers said. "It looks like a golf course now. We have the fairways mowed down."
The tournament this weekend is considered an A-tier event which means it will be the only disc golf tourney within a 250 mile radius.
Professionals will play at the Seviren Lang Course Saturday and move to the Lapping Park Course in Clarksville on Sunday.
"That is a newer course, and I think just as good but hasn't stood the test of time yet," Alexander said.
The pros are playing for cash prizes with the winner earning an estimated $1,500.
"These guys are good," Jeffers said of the pros. "This sport has really taken off."
Alexander said top players from Japan and South Korea, who were in Illinois last week to compete in the Disc Golf World Championship, are expected to compete this weekend.
More people are playing disc golf these days, Alexander said. Jeffers would agree.
"We are seeing more and more people out here playing," he said. "Sometimes the guy has a hard time mowing because there are players on the course."
Spectators are encouraged to come out to the tourney this weekend and support the players.
"Everything is ready to go," Jeffers said. "It should be a great weekend, and the weather looks like it will cooperate."
