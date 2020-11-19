JEFFERSONVILLE — Penalties for an outstanding sewer debt on the property now owned by Catalyst Rescue Mission were forgiven Thursday.
The Jeffersonville Sewer Board voted 2-1 to forgive the fees, as Catalyst has paid off the wastewater bills and liens totaling about $72,000 that were accumulated when the shelter was operated by Haven House.
The vote followed a tense meeting earlier this month when Mayor Mike Moore, who is the president of the sewer board, said he wasn’t in favor of forgiving the penalties because of other actions by Catalyst.
Moore criticized Catalyst and its board president, Jim Moon, during that meeting for what he described as a misleading path the organization took to acquire a grant to quarantine homeless residents from outside of Clark County and Floyd County.
Moon responded that only two people had been brought to Jeffersonville to quarantine from outside the local region and that they were returned to their counties after their isolation periods.
Moon met with the sewer board last week in executive session. Moore said after the meeting he would like to see better communication between Catalyst and community leaders, and that he still doesn’t support bringing homeless residents from outside of the area to Jeffersonville.
Moore cast the only vote against the sewer penalty relief during Thursday’s meeting, and there was little discussion about the issue. Moore did not comment.
Board member Bill Saegesser made the motion to forgive the penalty, which is about $8,000.
“They have paid the full amount and all we would be doing is forgiving the penalties, which I believe is consistent with how we’ve treated other customers who’ve been in this situation,” he said.
After the meeting, Moon said he was pleased with the sewer board’s decision.
“I thought it was good news,” Moon said. “I feel like the other board members on the team. They usually forgive the penalty if someone pays in full.”
As for the previous back-and-forth over the process behind the grant, Moon said the Catalyst staff provided him with documentation that showed Moore and members of the Jeffersonville Police Department had been invited to all of the initial meetings held for the Southern Indiana homeless health care initiative, which began in March. Moon said neither Moore or anyone from the police department attended those virtual meetings.
Moon provided the News and Tribune with a copy of the invitation emails that showed police management and Moore were listed on the messages. Moon said some officials were removed after failing to respond or attend any of the initial meetings.
“The mayor and all public officials are always welcome at the table when the conversation centers around citizens they represent,” Moon said.
