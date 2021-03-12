JEFFERSONVILLE — Amendments are planned for a sewer rate ordinance rejected by the Jeffersonville City Council last month.
Along with a 14.7% wastewater increase for sewer users located outside of city limits, the ordinance called for higher capacity fees on new developments. The tap-in fee per economic dwelling unit, which equates to one single-family residential connection, would have increased from $3,300 to $4,900 inside the city, and to $5,600 outside of Jeffersonville.
The ordinance failed 6-3 with multiple council members opposing it based on the tap-in fee increases, which were proposed for residential, commercial and industrial users.
Councilman Bill Burns has helped lead an effort to amend the ordinance. Under the plan, the increase in tap-in fees would not be charged for residential developments within Jeffersonville.
“We're just trying to protect the taxpayers within the city,” Burns said Friday.
Though no rate increases have been proposed for Jeffersonville customers, council members said the hikes for capacity fees could trickle down to city residents.
Other amendments will likely be announced Monday when the council is slated to consider the issue.
“I believe we will be able to gain council support with our amendments,” Burns said. “We are increasing the tap fee outside of the city, just not as much as originally proposed. We are just trying to meet in the middle.”
The Jeffersonville Sewer Board asked the council to approve the ordinance primarily to raise funding to expand capacity at the treatment plant inside River Ridge Commerce Center. After the council rejected the proposal, the sewer board amended the plan to spread the tap-in fee increases out over two years.
There's been no discussion during meetings of adjusting the rate increase for non-city residents, which will affect about 990 customers if approved. Before changes in regulations governing the rates, customers outside of the city paid as much as 50% surcharge for service.
As for the potential amendments, Mayor Mike Moore said he doesn't object to removing Jeffersonville from the residential tap-in fee increase.
“I think all of us are trying to protect the Jeffersonville homeowner and I'm in total agreement with this,” Moore said Friday. “This will allow for Jeffersonville to continue to grow and develop all while protecting the sewer rates of the residents that live in Jeff.”
Moore had said the council ran the risk of forcing increases on Jeffersonville residents if the ordinance failed. Council President Matt Owen said Friday that's not an option.
“We're not increasing rates. It's just not going to happen,” he said. “I think the majority of the council are adamantly opposed to that.”
Monday's council meeting will begin at 7 p.m., and can be viewed on the city's Facebook page.
