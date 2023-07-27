FLOYD COUNTY — Sewer extension projects designed to improve environmental conditions in two of Floyd County’s oldest subdivisions commenced Thursday.
Upon completion, the $734,000 project will bring sewer service to 87 homes in the Buffalo Trail and Altawood subdivisions. The contractor is Deerwood Environmental and the funding is coming through federal American Rescue Plan dollars.
Officials engaged the Floyd County Health Department to identify seven areas in need of sanitary sewer service. The county is developing plans for each of those areas, with Altawood and Buffalo Trace being the first to undergo construction.
Floyds Knobs Water received ARP funding from the county earlier this year to replace aged pipes in the Buffalo Trail neighborhood.
“While it may not be glamorous or especially high-profile, the replacement of aging infrastructure is vital to maintaining and improving the quality of life for Floyd County residents and attracting business investment in the county,” Floyd County Commissioner President Al Knable said. “Adequate water and sewer systems are critical for the health and well-being of our residents, and we appreciate the resources that the American Rescue Plan provides to update the important systems in these neighborhoods with no undue burden on Floyd County taxpayers.”
