JEFFERSONVILLE — A registered sex offender has been jailed for the second time in four months for reporting a false address, police say.
David I. Blair, 35, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday in Clark County after a Clark County Sheriff's officer investigated the location he gave as his home and found it didn't exist. He faces a level 6 felony for failure to register as a sex offender; he has a hearing scheduled for Friday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 3.
Blair was convicted in December 2006 of a class B felony for child molesting, and served six years in prison. Classified as an Offender Against Children, he is required to be on the sex and violent offender registry until July 27, 2022.
But investigators say he has failed to do that more than once. Court records show he was arrested in November after police received a tip that he lives at Garden Court Condominiums on Ettels Lane, within 1,000 feet of Clarksville Middle and High School, which is a violation of his sex offender status. Those on the registry must report to the sheriff's office on a regular basis, depending on their classification and residency. Those who are listed as transient must check in every week; people with permanent addresses check in every 90 days or year.
Police say Blair had checked in every week, but lied about being transient.
He was released from jail in this case Feb. 18 after entering a plea agreement and being sentenced to time served. Police say he was required to provide his address within 72 hours of release, but instead reported nine days later that he resided in a homeless camp behind a Clarksville campground. This is the same place he reported living when it was discovered before that he was living near the schools.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said this would have been sufficient for providing a location where he stayed as a transient resident, but Capt. Tim Franklin, who oversees the registry for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, found no signs of residence there, and court records show they do not know where he lived.
"The whole point of the arrest was that no one knew where he was living," Mull said. "He had given an address that turned out to be false and once I was apprised of that, I immediately had a warrant issued for his arrest."
The prosecutor said it's important to be able to monitor where people with sex crime convictions live.
"Citizens in the community can get online and determine which registered sex offenders are living in their vicinity," he said. "And they need that information in order to keep their families and their children safe. That information has to be accurate and it has to be up-to-date.
"When sex offenders aren't reporting their whereabouts, then citizens of this community cannot know where it's safe or not safe for their children to go. That's why it's so serious that offenders comply. It is a public safety issue."
Clark County Sheriff's Col. Scottie Maples said they will be closely monitoring Blair's whereabouts if he is released.
"This is the second time he's purposely given us false information while trying to reside other places," Maples said. "He keeps making the same decisions to try to circumvent the system...there's a reason he's doing that. I don't know what his motive is, but we're going to be paying real close attention."
