JEFFERSONVILLE — Some Southern Indiana families have been taking advantage of the nice weather to get creative outside, and send positive messages to neighbors.
That's what 10-year-old Shelby Keesee and her family had in mind when they recently chalked a colorful stained glass window down their front Jeffersonville sidewalk.
"We all did it as a family, but it was more for her to do," Keesee's mother, Terri Hall said.
With kids not being able to attend school in person, it was a good way to let her daughter express her creativity.
Since then, they've had neighbors and friends pass by to see the art, grateful for the message. Hall said she hoped it would brighten everyone's day.
"Everybody is kind of stuck in the house," Hall said. "So that kind of brings out a little message to inspire the world to kind of see something colorful out of it, even though it's a dark gloomy world right now."
It's also been a blessing for Keesee to share with her neighborhood friends and classmates.
She said she was "surprised and excited" to see how much attention it got, in person and through comments online.
Although rain has washed away the original artwork, the family plans to do more this weekend for Easter.
Jeffersonville resident Diedra May had a similar idea in mind when she painted her glass storm door on Maple Street this week as a stained glass window with three crosses, a chalice and loaf of bread.
May, a missions specialist with the Presbyterian Church USA in Louisville, said she got the idea from a friend. First she cleaned the door, taped it with painter's tape and used sponge brushes to apply washable finger paint to the door. The supplies cost about $8 and the project took a few hours, spread over several days.
"This is something that kids and families could do," she said. "It's something that is easy, and hopeful and its just a good way to make people smile when they walk past."
And like many others, May has been working from home for the past few weeks. She said the project was a refreshing break from the day-to-day tasks.
"It was a lot of fun; I like doing creative projects," she said. "This was just a really fun change from sitting at my laptop in my dining room doing spreadsheets and things. It's kind of good for everybody to have something creative."
