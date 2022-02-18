NEW ALBANY — After facing a devastating loss, a New Albany family aims to bring awareness of the challenges youth are facing when it comes to mental health and suicide.
Ella Walker, 13, took her own life on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 22. She was an eighth-grade student at Scribner Middle School in New Albany.
The News and Tribune spoke to Ella’s parents, Rich and Trinna Walker, as well as her 16-year-old sister, Alaina, about the struggles Ella encountered, including issues such as social media and bullying.
Rich said the family is “not even close to being back to normal” after experiencing this tragic loss.
“I still wake up and I can’t believe this is real,” he said. “I just can’t believe it.”
“It’s like a nightmare,” Trinna said.
Now, the family is just “trying to pick up the pieces,” Rich said. When they reflect on Ella’s life, they talk about her thoughtfulness, humor and creativity. They remember how she liked to plan gifts to her family well in advance.
Ella was the youngest of three sisters, and she was a straight-A student who played basketball and soccer. She was involved with her school’s yearbook, and she loved the Harry Potter books.
She adored being around animals, and she hoped to work someday for the New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter.
After Ella’s death, there was an outpouring of donations and support for the animal shelter in her honor, and one of Ella’s friends and neighbors made shirts with Ella’s initials and the words “be kind."
A MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS
Kati Guernsey, director of children and family services for Centerstone, said the issue of youth mental health and suicide has been exacerbated since the start of the pandemic. Centerstone in Jeffersonville offers mental health care and counseling services, and it partners with about 60 schools in the area.
“In 20 years working in this field, I’ve never seen it this bad,” Guernsey said. “What’s alarming to me is that we are seeing kids that are younger with these issues.”
Data compiled by the Indiana Youth Institute shows an increase in the number of suicides among children in recent years.
In 2020, there were 83 deaths from suicide reported in Indiana youth ages 19 and under, which is a 72.9% increase from 2019. This includes 21 deaths in ages 10 to 14, 25 deaths in ages 15 to 17 and 37 deaths in ages 18 to 19.
On the local level, Guernsey has even seen kids as young as ages 5 or 6 being hospitalized for being suicidal. She has noticed a significant uptick in diagnoses of anxiety and depression in kids, particularly since the pandemic.
At Centerstone, she has noticed the overwhelming number of people needing mental health services.
“Like any profession right now, we are seeing fewer applicants and staff shortages, and it's harder to hire,” she said. “And then there’s an increased need for mental health services. Staff are carrying a higher caseload, but we’re doing the best we can.”
Social isolation related to the pandemic is a major problem, and it can even cause disruptions in brain development, Guernsey said. Kids are struggling to connect with peers, and isolation has affected friendships.
“Kids have been isolated because of the pandemic, so we are seeing more and more mental health issues come to light as a result,” she said.
Guernsey said kids may be spending more time inside on the internet and social media instead of going outside and engaging in physical activities.
For students who are bullied, social media can be more harmful than traditional bullying in certain ways, Guernsey said. She emphasizes that it is harder to escape since students have access to social media when they are at home, and this form of bullying often goes unnoticed.
Through social media, kids may also face bullying from strangers.
“It can really affect a young person in a vulnerable state,” Guernsey said. “Kids at that age are thinking very black and white, and if a comment affects their self-esteem, they may think their life is over and they will never amount to anything.”
Guernsey said it is a myth that bringing up the topic of suicide will lead to suicidal thoughts, and if someone is showing warning signs, asking if they are having suicidal thoughts can help them get the help they need.
She said it is important to battle the stigma against mental illness.
"I would love to see kind of the stigma of suicide and mental health go away,” she said. “We need to be talking about this.”
LOOKING BACK
In June of 2020, Ella hit her head during an accidental fall, and she was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville. She had sustained two fractures to her skull and some bleeding in her head.
Ella was able to return home from the hospital after a few days, and before long, it seemed like she had returned to normal. But they did notice some changes. For example, she told them that some foods tasted different after the accident. She no longer enjoyed strawberry milkshakes, which she had loved before her accident, and her sense of smell was reduced.
When an examination was conducted after Ella’s death, they discovered that there was some damage to the frontal lobe of her brain, which they learned could have caused behavioral changes. Her family doesn’t know if the head injury played a role in what happened to Ella, but they believe it could be a contributor.
“So you have this, puberty, all of this with kids going deeper into social media because of the lack of interaction — it was like this perfect storm for things to go wrong,” Rich said.
This was all happening in the middle of the pandemic, and Ella’s family saw how she retreated into technology and social media, which worsened in recent months.
“With Ella, we saw a great deal of isolating over the last six months, even from us where she would go to her room and just be on the computer or her phone,” Rich said. “Maybe part of it was sadness and anxiety enveloping her where she didn’t feel like being around others.”
Ella was guarded with her emotions and kept her struggles to herself, Rich said, and she would often give them one-word answers in conversations. When her parents took away her phone as a disciplinary action for her behavior, she was desperate to regain access to social media.
Even when her phone was taken away, she found other ways to use social media, including borrowing an old phone from someone at school. It became clear to her family that she was suffering from addiction to social media.
“I love my sister, but we didn’t find out about her problems until she got into trouble — that’s when she started talking,” Alaina said. “Because she knew if we thought she was hurting, we would give her what she wanted. So whenever she got into trouble, that’s when these problems came to light. When she got her phone back, it was like she was fine again. They were actual issues, but she didn’t bring them up until we took away what she wanted.”
As her family became aware of the struggles Ella was facing, they tried to get her into therapy, but they continued to run into delays, deferrals and cancellations as they attempted to schedule appointments.
“Everyone is overwhelmed, and they are just so backed up,” Trinna said.
In December, they finally found a therapist who seemed like the right fit, and Ella went to several appointments. She seemed to be progressing, and she was communicating more with her family.
On the Thursday before Ella’s death, it was a virtual day of school due to wintry weather. Since students didn’t have to sign in immediately for school, Trinna took Ella and Alaina shopping, and they had a great day with good conversation, she said.
For Christmas, they had received a Cricut cutting machine for crafting, and Ella was planning to make sweatshirts. Ella bought materials for the project, and both girls bought jackets.
Rich said on that Friday, Ella was looking at a jacket she wanted to buy for Alaina’s birthday, which isn’t until late March. She was making plans to earn money to purchase the gift.
“She says goodnight, I love you — she went to her dad who was already in bed and said goodnight, that she loved him, and she went upstairs,” Trinna said. "So all we know is that at this point she seemed fine. She was talking about things she was going to do, we bought things we were going to use the next day, and we wake to a horror story in the morning.”
Her parents saw that Ella had wiped her phone, and they saw that there were a number of messages deleted. The Walkers are trying to piece together what messages she might have received before her death. They would like to know what was sent over Snapchat, an app that deletes messages and pictures after a short period of time, but they anticipate there will be major obstacles in receiving records from the company.
Although much remains unanswered, her family does know that she received some nasty messages that night. They were able to obtain a screenshot of a Snapchat message Ella had received that night.
“Just from seeing a little bit of some of the stuff that Ella had received, it’s horrible,” Rich said. “And you’re putting this on our youngest, our most vulnerable group in society. Trinna and I weren’t really ones to dig into our kids’ phones or anything like that before.”
“And we didn’t have any idea that we needed to,” Trinna added. “We had no idea she was possibly being bullied.”
After Ella died, her family have started to learn more details about the issues she was facing. At her visitation, they learned from another student that a boy had punched her in school at the beginning of the school year, but she had never told her family about the incident. They also learned of other instances of potential bullying.
Many families have told the Walkers about the struggles their own kids are facing, and parents have told them that they are terrified for their own children who also face mental health issues.
Over the years, Alaina has seen her friends struggle with their mental health.
"I know so many of them that I’ve had to talk to about them hurting themselves, about purposefully not eating because they are having image issues with themselves,” she said. “And they are some of my closest friends. I mean, I know some of them have been on that edge of, do I want to be here anymore?"
Alaina said she is angered to see how mean kids can be, particularly over social media. She worries about the role it plays in negatively affecting the mental health of kids like her sister.
"You have to treat people with respect,” she said. “I don’t care if you don’t like them. It takes more to say something mean than to stay quiet. If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”
Rich and Trinna want to raise awareness of the negative effects social media on can have on youth, including the role it plays in bullying.
“I think we’re in a whole new world for the kids,” Rich said. “It’s not like when Trinna and I were younger. It’s just a whole new ballgame for the struggles that they’re in. It’s terrible.”
"Kids don’t have to say stuff to people’s faces anymore,” Trinna said. “They can do it over text or Snapchat or some other form of social media, and they are not held accountable.”
The Walker family urges people to take action if someone shows signs of being suicidal by calling 911.
"At the end of the day, if someone sends something to you on text that says they did something or are going to something, don’t ignore it,” Trinna said. “Call someone immediately. Don’t think they are just kidding. Even if they are just joking or kidding, it’s better to find that out than to find out later that they weren’t. That’s what I want to get across to kids.”
